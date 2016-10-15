Bombs kill 3, hurt 12 Turkish troops

ANKARA, Turkey — At least three soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in three separate roadside bomb attacks blamed on Kurdish rebels in southeastern Turkey on Friday.

The Anadolu Agency said a bomb exploded on a highway, killing three soldiers inside a military vehicle. The agency said the bomb was planted by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Earlier, eight soldiers were hurt when an improvised explosive device went off as their vehicle was passing by. Fighting between state forces and the Workers’ Party resumed last year.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its Western allies.