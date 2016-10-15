Explosion sends 2 of 3 Broadway Bridge concrete arches into river

Crowds gathered along the shore of the Arkansas River to watch the 93-year-old concrete arches crumble into the water shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday after the detonation was postponed a day due to lighting.

When the dust cleared, it was revealed that two of the three arches fell. It wasn't immediately known why the third remained standing.

On Tuesday, the span's newer steel arches did not collapse until five hours after explosives affixed to the bridge went off. Tugboats pulled the structure into the water, and it took crews nearly two days to remove all of the pieces, surpassing the 24 hour deadline set by the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Saturday, the charges were placed in holes drilled into the arches rather than just on top of them, and they were wrapped in fabric to minimize the dispersal of debris, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

There is no deadline for when concrete debris must be removed from the water because it isn't in the navigation channel, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The contractor, Massman Construction Co., is just required to remove all pieces larger than a bowling ball.

However, Massman could face penalties if it exceeds the 180-day deadline to finish the bridge replacement project. The company could lose $80,000 for every day it goes beyond that time limit.

