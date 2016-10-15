6-2A

CARLISLE 38, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 12

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

CARLISLE -- Devon Kendrick rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns as Carlisle (4-3, 3-2 6-2A) downed Palestine-Wheatley (6-1, 5-1).

Kendrick scored on runs of 9, 22 and 11 yards on 13 carries. He also had a fumble recovery.

Ian Seidenschwarz scored on a 4-yard run and Jasean Harper ran 30 yards for a touchdown for Carlisle's other scores. Harper also had an interception on defense.

Ty Gollaher led all rushers with 149 yards on 28 carries and ran for a pair of two-point conversions.

Sports on 10/15/2016