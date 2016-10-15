5-2A
ENGLAND 49, CUTTER MORNING STAR 6
ENGLAND -- Brayden Brazeal passed for 386 yards and 7 touchdowns to lead England (7-0, 4-0 5-2A) past Cutter Morning Star (4-3, 1-3).
Brazeal completed 22-of-30 attempts.
Marc Westbrook led receivers with 8 catches for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns.
