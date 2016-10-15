Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, October 15, 2016, 2:19 a.m.
ENGLAND 49, CUTTER MORNING STAR 6

5-2A

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

ENGLAND -- Brayden Brazeal passed for 386 yards and 7 touchdowns to lead England (7-0, 4-0 5-2A) past Cutter Morning Star (4-3, 1-3).

Brazeal completed 22-of-30 attempts.

Marc Westbrook led receivers with 8 catches for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Sports on 10/15/2016

