8-2A
HAMPTON 36, WOODLAWN 7
HAMPTON -- Alex Davis caught 2 touchdown passes for 119 yards on his only 2 receptions to help lead Hampton (7-0, 4-0 8-2A) past Woodlawn (0-2, 3-2).
Hampton's Marcus Rose added a 35-yard touchdown reception.
Sports on 10/15/2016
