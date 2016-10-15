Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, October 15, 2016, 2:25 a.m.
HAMPTON 36, WOODLAWN 7

This article was published today at 2:14 a.m.

8-2A

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

HAMPTON -- Alex Davis caught 2 touchdown passes for 119 yards on his only 2 receptions to help lead Hampton (7-0, 4-0 8-2A) past Woodlawn (0-2, 3-2).

Hampton's Marcus Rose added a 35-yard touchdown reception.

