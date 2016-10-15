5-2A
HECTOR 56, MAGNET COVE 20
HECTOR -- Tanner Gaines threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and returned an interception for a fourth as Hector (7-0, 4-0 5-2A) defeated Magnet Cove (1-6, 1-3).
Both of Gaines' touchdown passes went to Jadon Graham. Gaines also scored on a 2-yard run, to go with his interception return.
Brenden Landrum scored twice, including an 82-yard kickoff return.
Logan Church scored off a blocked punt and James Sims ran 3 yards for a touchdown for Hector.
