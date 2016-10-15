5-2A

HECTOR 56, MAGNET COVE 20

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Full results + recaps, photos and more]

HECTOR -- Tanner Gaines threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and returned an interception for a fourth as Hector (7-0, 4-0 5-2A) defeated Magnet Cove (1-6, 1-3).

Both of Gaines' touchdown passes went to Jadon Graham. Gaines also scored on a 2-yard run, to go with his interception return.

Brenden Landrum scored twice, including an 82-yard kickoff return.

Logan Church scored off a blocked punt and James Sims ran 3 yards for a touchdown for Hector.

Sports on 10/15/2016