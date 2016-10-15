Helena housing director arrested

Lionell S. Moss, the executive director of the Helena Housing Authority, was arrested Friday on federal charges accusing him of illegally receiving $57,907 by submitting false reimbursement requests and using an agency credit card for personal expenses.

Moss, 58, appeared briefly late Friday afternoon in the Little Rock courtroom of U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe and pleaded innocent to three charges -- two counts of theft from a program receiving federal funds and one count of theft of government money or property.

An indictment alleges that from October 2011 through January 2015, Moss submitted false and fraudulent reimbursement requests for sick leave and annual leave and used the Housing Authority's credit cards for personal expenses. As the executive director, he was responsible for properly managing the day-to-day operations of the agency without waste, fraud or mismanagement, U.S. Attorney Chris Thyer said in a news release.

Each of the charges is punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Volpe tentatively set Moss' jury trial to begin Nov. 21 before U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., although the date is likely to be postponed.

With the agreement of Assistant U.S. Attorney Ed Walker, Volpe permitted Moss to remain free until his trial. However, the judge wasn't sure what kind of gun restrictions to impose on Moss, who is also a part-time deputy with the Phillips County sheriff's office.

While most people who are under indictment aren't permitted to carry a gun, there are exemptions for some people, such as military personnel, while they are on duty, Volpe said.

Moss told the judge that he had a gun in his vehicle, and Volpe ordered him to consult with his attorney about whether he can continue to possess the gun in his official capacity.

Volpe temporarily appointed Molly Sullivan, an assistant federal public defender, to represent Moss, after asking Moss whether he had hired an attorney. Moss, who sat before Volpe in street clothes, replied, "No, I have not. I did not know this was happening."

Volpe said that an initial review of Moss' financial documents showed he doesn't qualify for an appointed attorney because he has liquid assets in the form of easily accessible retirement funds, so he told Moss to hire an attorney within seven days.

Volpe encouraged Moss to stay employed while on pretrial release, even if that involves finding a new job.

Thyer said the investigation leading to the charges was conducted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Marshals Service.

