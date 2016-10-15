• Jolanda Jones, a School Board member in Houston, said the district acted like a "pimp" by agreeing to sell the naming rights for a public performing and visual arts school in return for a $7.5 million gift from billionaire couple Rich and Nancy Kinder.

• Wesley Blackburn, 35, a married youth pastor in New Paris, Pa., was fired by church leaders who called police to report he had impregnated a 15-year-old girl, and he was arrested on a count of corrupting a minor and 84 counts each of statutory sexual assault and indecent assault.

• Aisha Buhari, the first lady of Nigeria, questioned the work of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, saying she may not support him if he runs for a fifth term.

• Nadine Carroll, 55, accused of smuggling contraband, is now in the same jail as her daughter, Shannon, after deputies at the Monroe County jail near Key West, Fla., said she mailed a synthetic opioid to her daughter, who was being held on traffic and drug counts.

• Jose Marin, 64, of Hays County, Texas, received a 99-year prison sentence for his eighth drunken-driving conviction since 1983 after prosecutor Jennifer Stalbaum asked jurors to impose the lengthy sentence so that "We can all sleep at night."

• Simon Roberts, a student at East Smiths Station, Ala., Elementary School, took two months to grow a cabbage weighing 27.3 pounds that was selected as the state winner in a cabbage growing program for third-graders that was sponsored by Union Springs-based Bonnie Plants.

• Cao Zhijie, a spokesman for the Badaling Wildlife World safari park near Beijing, said a woman who got out of a car and was mauled by a tiger and whose mother was killed when she got out to help fend off the animal is demanding nearly $300,000 in compensation for the attack.

Charles Underwood, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokesman, said an 800-pound manatee rescued from a cooling Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod, Mass., is pregnant and will be sent from an aquarium in Connecticut to Florida's SeaWorld in Orlando, where it will continue rehabilitation and eventually be returned to the wild.

• Collina Hart, who volunteered to clean out kennels and walk dogs at the Gwinnett County, Ga., animal shelter, said supervisors dismissed her because county grooming policies for employees and volunteers conflicted with her arm tattoos and facial piercings.

A Section on 10/15/2016