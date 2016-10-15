6-3A
JUNCTION CITY 41, LAKE VILLAGE 18
JUNCTION CITY -- Hishmma Taylor had 200 yards rushing, including touchdowns of 86 and 3 yards, the second of which helped Junction City (1-5, 1-3 6-3A) pull away over Lake Village (1-5, 1-3).
Lake Village led 11-7 in the second quarter before Taylor's 86-yard run, and Lake Village led 18-14 on Aarion Kilgore's 15-yard run in the third quarter. But the Dragons scored the game's final 27 points.
Along with Taylor's 3-yard run in the fourth quarter, Junction City scored on Semaj Levingston's 5-yard fumble return for a touchdown and Jalen Davis added a 4-yard run to cap the scoring.
Sports on 10/15/2016
Print Headline: JUNCTION CITY 41, LAKE VILLAGE 18
