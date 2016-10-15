Home /
Kody Walker won't play against Ole Miss
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 5:46 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back Kody Walker is not dressed out for the Razorbacks' game against Ole Miss tonight.
Walker has had complications from a broken foot he suffered during spring practice. He has rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown this season, and has also been used in some fullback situations.
It will be the 27th time Walker has missed a game in his career. He was awarded a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA last year because of season-ending injuries early in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Kody Walker won't play against Ole Miss
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.