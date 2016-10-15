Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, October 15, 2016, 6:32 p.m.
Kody Walker won't play against Ole Miss

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 5:46 p.m.

arkansas-running-back-kody-walker-watches-warmups-prior-to-a-game-against-ole-miss-on-saturday-oct-15-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas running back Kody Walker watches warmups prior to a game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back Kody Walker is not dressed out for the Razorbacks' game against Ole Miss tonight.

Walker has had complications from a broken foot he suffered during spring practice. He has rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown this season, and has also been used in some fullback situations.

It will be the 27th time Walker has missed a game in his career. He was awarded a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA last year because of season-ending injuries early in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

