Last train left before Nationals

At 10:52 p.m. Eastern on Thursday -- about an hour and a half before the Washington Nationals were eliminated from the playoffs -- boos and chants were ringing out from the Nationals Park crowd.

The fans were jeering their public transit, the DC Metro.

There were more than 43,000 fans at Nationals Park. The game was tight, the Nationals were losing, and it was an elimination game. Over the PA system, it was announced that the last train would depart at 11:39 p.m., at which the game still had almost an hour left. That's a terrible time for most people's only mode of transportation to be leaving.

The Washington DC Metro, unlike the New York City subway, does not run 24 hours a day. On weekdays, it starts service at 5 a.m. (7 a.m. on weekends), and it ends service at midnight every night.

While it seems the Metro is being callous about the needs of tens of thousands of residents and Nationals fans, this is part of a larger safety protocol. After several fires earlier this year, the Metro started 24-hour track work to upgrade facilities. This meant that for the time being, it would no longer extend service to accommodate Nationals games (or concerts and other special events).

Most regular-season games start at 7 p.m. and don't last long enough for fans to miss the last train of the night. Thursday's game started at 8 p.m., meaning there was a greater chance the game would last beyond the time of the final Metro train.

Some people did leave the game, since they presumably didn't want to be stranded at a baseball stadium for 4½ hours until the Metro started running again.

Letter from Palmer

Nick Carlson, the No. 1,981-ranked golfer in the world amateur rankings, made a surprising run to the semifinals at the U.S. Amateur tournament in August.

The 20-year-old University of Michigan golfer later was told he had mail waiting for him at the Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck, Mich., where he worked over the summer.

It was a letter from the late Arnold Palmer, congratulating him on his accomplishment.

Carlson received the letter Oct. 7, 12 days after Palmer's death Sept. 25. It had been mailed to the golf club Sept. 8.

"Utter shock, really," Carlson told the Detroit News. "Like, I never expected it. It's just something really cool and almost a priceless moment, in my opinion."

Ravines is one of six courses in Michigan designed by Palmer, the 1954 U.S. Amateur winner and seven-time major champion, who died last month at the age of 87.

"I understand that you are a serious student of our great game of golf," Palmer wrote to Carlson, "as well as a good student and player at the University of Michigan.

"Keep up the good playing. I wish you the very best in whatever pursuit you choose to follow."

Carlson has since framed the letter and has it displayed above a desk in his room.

Walk-off call

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully recently finished his 67-year career in sports. On the road to retirement, Scully made a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel had a special request for Scully before he left the stage. The ABC talk show host asked the legend to call his home run from the 2004 Celebrity Softball Game.

Scully agreed and did one last call on air. It was magical as always.

