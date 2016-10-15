Man dies when car overturns in east Arkansas

A California man died Friday morning when his car overturned in eastern Arkansas, state police said.

Rene Vandevelde, 81, of San Diego was driving a 2005 Nissan Maxima south on Arkansas 1 at 9:34 a.m., Arkansas State Police said in a crash report. Police said he was in Lee County, north of Haynes, when the car left the road and overturned.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes across Arkansas so far this year]

Police listed the conditions as wet and raining when the crash occurred. Vandevelde marked the 417th death on Arkansas roads in 2016.