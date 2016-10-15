Home /
Man dies when car overturns in east Arkansas
This article was published today at 1:04 p.m.
A California man died Friday morning when his car overturned in eastern Arkansas, state police said.
Rene Vandevelde, 81, of San Diego was driving a 2005 Nissan Maxima south on Arkansas 1 at 9:34 a.m., Arkansas State Police said in a crash report. Police said he was in Lee County, north of Haynes, when the car left the road and overturned.
Police listed the conditions as wet and raining when the crash occurred. Vandevelde marked the 417th death on Arkansas roads in 2016.
