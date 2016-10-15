Mississippi masters: Arkansas tops ranked Rebels for third straight year

— Arkansas' mastery of Ole Miss continued Saturday.

Jared Cornelius rushed for a 6-yard touchdown with 2:20 remaining to give the No. 22 Razorbacks the go-ahead score in a 34-30 win over the No. 12 Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas beat a ranked Ole Miss team for the third year in a row.

The Razorbacks (5-2, 1-2 SEC) converted a fourth down and a third down on the game-winning touchdown drive, and Rawleigh Williams' 22-yard run gave Arkansas the ball at the Ole Miss 6.

Austin Allen's 10-yard pass to Keon Hatcher on a fourth-and-4 kept the drive alive at midfield. Three plays later, Allen hit Hatcher again for 11 yards on third-and-9, which set up the Williams run the next play.

Cornelius, a receiver, lined up next to Allen in the shotgun on the scoring play and ran over the left side of the Razorbacks' offensive line.

It was the third time this season that Allen led Arkansas on a game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Ole Miss (3-3, 1-2) took a 30-27 lead on Chad Kelly's 17-yard quarterback keeper with 9 minutes left in the game.

Williams rushed for a career-high 180 yards on 27 carries for the Razorbacks. He also had a 2-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to give Arkansas a 27-20 lead.

Allen completed 19 of 32 passes for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Razorbacks. He has passed for at least 200 yards and multiple touchdowns in every game this season.

Kelly completed 18 of 39 passes for 253 yards and rushed for 89 yards for the Rebels. He accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing.

Kelly fumbled the ball out of bounds on a fourth-and-16 for Ole Miss in the closing minutes. The Razorbacks took three kneel downs to close out the game.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at No. 23 Auburn (4-2, 2-1) next Saturday at 5 p.m.