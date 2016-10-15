7-2A

MOUNT IDA 34, FOREMAN 33

FOREMAN -- Mount Ida (7-0, 4-0 7-2A) escaped with a narrow victory over Foreman (5-2, 3-1).

After Mount Ida scored its final touchdown and failed on the conversion try. Foreman then scored on Tucker Hall's 11-yard pass to Chase Gross, but its conversion attempt also failed, giving the Lions the victory.

Gage Dyer had a 20-yard touchdown run for Mount Ida, while Foreman's Corey Lovewell scored on a 5-yard run.

