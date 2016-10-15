• Nancy Grace has said goodnight for the final time after 12 years of discussing true crime stories from a prosecutor's point of view on TV. Grace ended her HLN program Thursday night. She signed off by highlighting some of her most popular moments on the program, including her coverage of the Casey Anthony trial, before thanking her fans and saying, "It's not goodbye, it's just goodnight friend." The former Atlanta prosecutor's interest in law was sparked in college when her fiancee was murdered. Grace hasn't offered any specifics on her future plans. She began her television career on Court TV before moving to HLN in 2005.

• Fans of J.K. Simmons' work in television and film may have the actor's two children to thank. A veteran of New York theater, Simmons moved into TV and movie work after his two children were born. Simmons, during an interview to promote his new film, The Accountant, recalled turning down a play with a compelling co-star soon after he became a father. "There was no reason not to do [the play] except for the fact that I had a little baby and a 3-year-old who wanted their daddy and wanted to get tucked in, and I didn't want to not be there six nights a week," Simmons said. Now that his children are teenagers who will soon be off to college, Simmons said he and his wife, actress Michelle Schumacher, are considering a return to the East Coast. "We're already starting to think maybe three years from now, we do get back to New York," he said, "and if something interesting comes along, to get back up onstage. It might happen."

• Actress Gabrielle Union is suing Black Entertainment Television, alleging the cable network wants to combine the fourth and fifth seasons of her series Being Mary Jane into a single season of 20 episodes in an effort to extend her contract. The actress claims in a suit filed earlier this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court that BET promised it would shoot no more than 13 episodes a season. She says those promises came in spite of a contract Union signed allowing up to 26 episodes per season. The filing claims BET wants to combine the seasons to kick in an option to extend her contract another year.

