Nigerian ransom report in dispute

JOHANNESBURG — Conflicting reports emerged Friday about whether the first negotiated release of some Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2014 involved a ransom payment, a prisoner swap for Islamic extremist commanders, or both.

A Nigerian hostage negotiator who was not involved in Thursday’s release said a “handsome ransom” in the millions of dollars was paid by Switzerland’s government on behalf of Nigerian authorities. He said the Swiss would recoup the money from some $321 million it had said it would repatriate to Nigeria this year from frozen funds looted under former military dictator Sani Abacha.

Swiss officials confirmed Thursday that they had played a neutral, humanitarian role in the operation. And the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that it had received 21 Chibok girls from Boko Haram and handed them over to Nigerian authorities.

But Swiss officials said no ransom had been paid. “Switzerland never pays ransoms in cases of hostage-takings,” Jean-Marc Crevoisier, a spokesman for the Swiss Foreign Ministry, said in an email.

“The restitution of the Abacha funds [$321 million] has no connection to the liberation of the young girls,” Crevoisier said. The restitution of those funds is still being worked out and will be carried out through a program monitored by the World Bank, he said.

Nigerian authorities have said negotiations continue for the release of the remaining 197 missing girls, though at least half a dozen are reported to have died of illnesses.

President Muhammadu Buhari, speaking to reporters Friday during a visit to Germany, said about 100 of the girls remain in the area “somewhere around Lake Chad.” He added that with 21 of the girls free, “we hope we will get some intelligence to go about securing the balance.”

Buhari was not asked about reports of a ransom payment or swap.

Two military officers said the 21 girls were swapped for four detained Boko Haram leaders. The hostage negotiator and officers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Nigerian officials deny any swap. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said “there was no exchange of any kind. … No such thing took place.” He did not mention a ransom.