Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, October 15, 2016, 12:21 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police say robbers took Little Rock store's ATM

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:50 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An ATM was stolen from a Little Rock convenience store early Thursday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

An employee of the Stop & Shop at 3200 Baseline Road arrived at the store at 2:19 a.m. and saw the front door was open, according to a police report.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw three men had pried open the door with some type of bar about 12:40 a.m., police said. The men appeared to be wearing gloves, police said, and they took an ATM from the gas station without leaving behind any fingerprints.

The employee told police that he did not know how much money was in the ATM and said no other items appeared to be missing.

Officers searched the area and did not find the robbers. No suspects were identified in the report.

Metro on 10/15/2016

Print Headline: Police beat

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police say robbers took Little Rock store's ATM

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online