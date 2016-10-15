Police say robbers took Little Rock store's ATM

An ATM was stolen from a Little Rock convenience store early Thursday, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

An employee of the Stop & Shop at 3200 Baseline Road arrived at the store at 2:19 a.m. and saw the front door was open, according to a police report.

Police reviewed surveillance video and saw three men had pried open the door with some type of bar about 12:40 a.m., police said. The men appeared to be wearing gloves, police said, and they took an ATM from the gas station without leaving behind any fingerprints.

The employee told police that he did not know how much money was in the ATM and said no other items appeared to be missing.

Officers searched the area and did not find the robbers. No suspects were identified in the report.

