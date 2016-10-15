RISON 34, PARKERS CHAPEL 8

8-2A
EL DORADO -- Malik Chavis and Jaquan Henry each scored two rushing touchdowns and Spencer Trail added another as Rison (4-2, 2-1 8-2A) defeated Parkers Chapel (4-3, 1-3).
Trail's 16-yard run gave Rison an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Chavis then scored on runs of 5 and 36 yards to make it 22-0.
Henry's 52-yard run made it 28-0 at halftime, then added a final rushing touchdown in the second half, which capped a 63-yard drive.
Dezmon Jackson scored Parkers Chapel's only touchdown on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter.
