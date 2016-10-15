Stout part of schedule lies ahead

When Central Arkansas defensive coordinator Greg Stewart first looked at the Bears' 2016 schedule, he immediately noticed a preponderance of quality Southland Conference opposition through October and November.

He said it reminded him of a stretch of holes on the back nine at Augusta National Golf Club, an often decisive and always challenging stretch of The Masters.

"I call it our Amen Corner," Stewart said. "First with McNeese State and then all of them, we're about to get tested. It's going to be a big test and a big challenge."

The first step for UCA (4-1, 3-0 Southland) comes Saturday at McNeese State (3-3, 2-2), which pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 28-13 victory in Conway last season.

McNeese State is led by sophomore quarterback James Tabary, an Arkansas State transfer who has passed for more yards through six games than his team managed in all of the 2015 season. He has completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,634 yards, 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

"They're good," UCA Coach Steve Campbell said. "They're a very good football team. They're always good defensively, and then they are very improved at quarterback, so they've become explosive offensively."

UCA's three Southland victories have come against teams with a cumulative record of 1-7 in the conference. Their final six opponents are a combined 14-7, including Sam Houston State (5-0, 4-0), which is ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll. UCA is 22nd.

"We're focusing on McNeese right now, but we know what's ahead," UCA junior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand said. "Stephen F. Austin is better than they were last year. Nicholls is better than they were last year, and Sam Houston is always that one team that, if you want to win the conference, you know you have to go through. They're always a powerhouse."

LB near the top

UCA defensive coordinator Greg Stewart said junior outside linebacker George Odum is among the best defensive players he has coached.

"He's in my top three," Stewart said. "He loves football. He just loves football, and he's such a smart player."

Stewart began his coaching career in 1989.

Odum leads UCA in total tackles with 39. No one else has more than 24. He also leads the Bears in solo tackles with 26, nine more than any other UCA player. He has an interception, 5 tackles for loss and 2½ sacks.

High and low points

UCA's nonconference games provided a victory over Football Bowl Subdivision foe Arkansas State and a loss to Samford, which still stings coaches and players.

On Sept. 24, UCA traveled to Jonesboro and won 28-23.

UCA's triumph was highlighted by two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. The first covered 50 yards on 11 plays and was completed with senior running back Antwon Wells' 3-yard run that cut Arkansas State's lead to 23-22 with 13:12 left. The second started at the UCA 14, and the 11th play was an 18-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand to junior receiver Brandon Cox with 6:26 left.

"After that game, we said that if we can beat them, there's no reason -- if we play well and execute -- we can't continue to do well and win the conference," Hildebrand said.

UCA's 35-29 loss to Samford happened Sept. 10 at Estes Stadium in Conway. UCA had 577 yards of total offense. Samford had 257, but Hildebrand had a fumble and interception returned for touchdowns. Three drives inside the Samford 20 resulted in a total of three points for the Bears.

"Obviously, the Samford game was very disappointing," Hildebrand said. "It's a humbling experience, but I'm glad it happened when it did instead of in a big conference game. It made us sit back and re-evaluate. If you protect the football, we believe that our defense will do their job. Besides that game, we've won a lot, and I'm very excited about where we are."

Central Arkansas

at McNeese State

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Shotwell Stadium, Abilene, Texas

RECORDS Central Arkansas 4-1, 3-0 Southland Conference; McNeese State 3-3, 2-2

COACHES Steve Campbell (17-11 in third season at UCA, 44-19 in sixth season overall); Lance Guidry (3-3 in first season at McNeese State and overall)

SERIES McNeese State leads 5-4

LAST MEETING 2015: McNeese State 28, UCA 13

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway; KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch, ESPN3

WHEN UCA HAS THE BALL Expect UCA to open with a ground-centric attack that has included as many as five backs through the first five games, led by freshman Carlos Blackman and senior Antwon Wells. UCA Coach Steve Campbell has sought to balance his team’s running game with the passing of junior quarterback Hayden Hildebrand. UCA has rushed for 1,318 yards and passed for 1,196. Hildebrand has completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 1,163 yards and 7 touchdowns. UCA’s passing game has centered on senior receivers Jatavious Wilson, with 31 catches for 485 yards, and Desmond Smith, with 25 for 368.

WHEN McNEESE STATE HAS THE BALL Expect McNeese State’s offense to feature the passing of sophomore quarterback James Tabary, a transfer from Arkansas State who has passed for an average of 272.3 yards a game. Tabary has completed 59.7 percent of his passes, including 12 for touchdowns. His top target, junior Darious Crawley, has 22 receptions for 397 yards and 5 touchdowns. Although running is a secondary consideration for McNeese State, junior Ryan Ross has run for 394 yards and 3 touchdowns and averages 4.5 yards per carry.

WHAT’S AT STAKE A victory for UCA would give it a 4-0 start in the Southland Conference for the first time and keep it in at least a tie for first place with Sam Houston State, which is scheduled to host Abilene Christian today.

