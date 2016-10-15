Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, October 16, 2016, 12:34 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

VIDEO: Bret Bielema on Hogs' win over No. 12 Ole Miss

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published October 15, 2016 at 11:30 p.m.

arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-and-ole-miss-coach-hugh-freeze-speak-before-a-game-saturday-oct-15-2016-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema and Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze speak before a game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Bret Bielema breaks down No. 22 Arkansas' 34-30 win over No. 12 Ole Miss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: VIDEO: Bret Bielema on Hogs' win over No. 12 Ole Miss

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online