Arkansas moves up five spots in AP poll

— Arkansas moved up five spots to No. 17 in the latest Associated Press poll following Saturday’s 34-30 win over then-No. 12 Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks (5-2, 1-2) have been ranked six straight weeks since winning at TCU on Sept. 10. The Hogs are one of eight ranked SEC schools, joining No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 15 Florida, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 21 Auburn, No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 25 LSU.

Arkansas plays at Auburn on Saturday in its third straight top-25 matchup. It will be the fourth time in coach Bret Bielema’s four seasons at the program in which the Razorbacks have played a stretch of at least three consecutive games against ranked foes. A similar stretch occurred three times in Bobby Petrino’s four years and three times in Houston Nutt’s 10 seasons.

With post-Auburn home matchups looming against Florida and LSU, there is a possibility of five consecutive games against ranked opponents, which would tie the longest stretch in school history, equaling the Texas A&M-Florida-South Carolina-Alabama-Auburn gauntlet Bielema’s first team faced in consecutive weeks in 2013.

AP Top 25

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 Michigan

4 Clemson

5 Washington

6 Texas A&M

7 Louisville

8 Nebraska

9 Baylor

10 Wisconsin

11 Houston

12 West Virginia

13 Florida State

14 Boise State

15 Florida

16 Oklahoma

17 Arkansas

18 Tennessee

19 Utah

20 Western Michigan

21 Auburn

22 North Carolina

23 Ole Miss

24 Navy

25 LSU