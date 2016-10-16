Art guild plans 10th annual studio tour

— When the Caddo River Art Guild offered its first Round About Artist Studio Tour in 2007, Farrell Ford, guild president, never doubted the success of the tour.

“Why wouldn’t it work?” Ford asked, smiling.

“We have many, many local artists in the area, and as long as we are able to find those who will participate in the tour, we will keep having it. The tour has grown over the years,” she said.

“Our mission is to promote art and artists in south-central Arkansas and to generate appreciation and continued interest in all mediums of artwork,” Ford said, noting that the guild was formed as a nonprofit organization in 2006. “This annual studio tour does just that.”

The Caddo River Art Guild will sponsor its 10th annual Round About Artist Studio Tour on Friday through Oct. 23 at a variety of

locations in and around Arkadelphia. The self-guided tour is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 23. Those planning to take the tour are asked to register either at the Arkadelphia Arts Center, 625 Main St., or at the Diamond Lakes Regional Visitor Center, 124 Valley St. (off Arkansas 7 near exit 78 from Interstate 30) in Caddo Valley. Early registration will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at both locations.

Ford, who is also executive director of the Clark County Arts and Humanities Council, which supports the Arkadelphia Arts Center, said something new is planned this year as the guild celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Round About Artist Studio Tour.

“We are offering incentives for the visitors to be sure they see each artist and their work,” Ford said. “Cards will be given to each visitor at registration, and those cards will be stamped by each artist that they see.

“Cards that have a stamp by every artist will be entered into a hopper, and winners will be drawn on Oct. 26 and notified that day. There will be 10 prizes celebrating 10 years. First prize will be $300; second, $200; third, $100; and seven prizes of $25 each.”

Eighteen artists will participate in this year’s tour. They will show and demonstrate their work and will also offer pieces for sale. All of the artists are members of the guild and pay a fee to participate in the tour.

Among the four new artists on the tour this year is Linda Duncan of Gurdon.

Duncan makes vintage silverware jewelry and offers her products as Silver Wear by Linda.

“I basically taught myself how to do it by watching videos. From there, I’ve developed by own techniques,” she said.

“It started out as a hobby last year. I made a bracelet and posted in on Facebook. Then somebody asked to buy it. … It’s just taken off. Now I am in several flea markets and craft shows, as well as on Facebook,” Duncan said.

“I buy vintage silverware — some sterling silver, but mostly silver plate — and make mostly rings, bracelets and pendants,” she said. “I buy most of the silverware on e-Bay.”

Duncan said she is excited about being on the tour.

“Ms. Ford was my art teacher in eighth grade [at Arkadelphia Junior High School],” Duncan said. “She is such an encourager. I never considered myself an artist. I’ve always been into arts and crafts, but not fine arts.

“She called me about being on the tour and talked me into it.”

Ford said she feels it is her mission “to find the artists” in the area and recognize them.

“That gives me more pleasure than anything,” Ford said. “It is my job to convince them they are artists.”

Three other new artists will be featured on this year’s tour. They include Arkadelphia residents Lisa Elkins, who does oil paintings; Rosie Huddleston, basket weaving; and Paul Mann, woodworking with mixed materials. They will all show their work at the Dawson Education Cooperative, Building No. 6, in Arkadelphia.

In addition to Ford, who will show painting, fiber art and art glass and demonstrate knife painting, other returning artists and their works that will be featured on the driving tour include the following:

• Amy Hornsby, watercolor painting and mixed media;

• Donna Twyford, watercolor painting;

• Michael Uhl, painting and masks;

• Rita Earls, painting;

• Ellen Ludwig, metal sculpture, enamel and jewelry;

• Nik Chamberlain, watercolor painting and equine art;

• Jerry Burrow, fused art-glass jewelry, mixed-media collage, and encaustic and oil painting;

• Samuel Blackmon, painting and woodcarving;

• George Baker, wood carving;

• Evelyn Good, painting, fiber art and jewelry;

• Wanda Huneycutt, oil painting;

• James Langley, painting and woodcarving; and

• Johnny Whatley, oil painting and drawing.

For more information on the 10th annual Round About Artist Studio Tour, call (870) 403-8216 or visit www.caddoriverartguild.com. Information is also available on Facebook.