Home /
Authorities: Tyson Gay's daughter fatally shot
Former Razorback's agent says Trinity Gay died at hospital
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authorities say the 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter and former Razorback Tyson Gay has been fatally shot in Kentucky.
The Fayette County coroner's office says in a statement that Trinity Gay died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
The sprinter's agent, Mark Wetmore, confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press that Gay's daughter was killed.
Lexington police said in a statement officers went to the parking lot of a restaurant after witnesses reported gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. Officers located one of the vehicles and stopped two people for questioning.
Tyson Gay has competed in the last three Summer Olympics. He was part of a team that won a silver medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2012 London Games though that medal was ultimately stripped after Gay tested positive for steroids in 2013.
He also collected two NCAA titles and five SEC championships as a sprinter at Arkansas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities: Tyson Gay's daughter fatally shot
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.