Brock McGuire Band offers mix of music styles at UALR

The Brock McGuire Band -- fronted by Moving Cloud co-founders Paul Brock, button accordion and melodeon, and Manus McGuire, fiddle -- performs Irish music with a sprinkling of American old-time, bluegrass, French-Canadian and other Celtic traditions, 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock, part of the music department's Artspree series.

Tickets are $15, $5 for non-UALR students, free for UALR students and employees. Call (501) 569-3294 or email music@ualr.edu.

Classical/classic rock

DePue De Hoyos -- Alex DePue, violin, and Miguel De Hoyos, guitar -- will play its combination of classical music and classic rock at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, 101 N. Second St., Fort Smith, part of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Season at the Blue Lion. Tickets are $25. Call (479) 788-7300 or visit the website, tickets.uafs.edu.

OBU singers

Ouachita Baptist University's Ouachita Singers and Women's Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in McBeth Recital Hall, Mabee Fine Arts Center, OBU, Arkadelphia.

The Women's Chorus' program will include Z. Randall Stroope's "Dies Irae," Andrea Ramsey's "Jesu," Charles H. Gabriel's "Will the Circle Be Unbroken?" and "When He Is Silent" by Kim Andre Arnesen. Becky Morrison conducts.

The Ouachita Singers, with Gary Gerber conducting, will perform Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina's "Sicut cervus"; the traditional South African freedom song "Tshotsholoza"; the traditional spiritual "Great God Almighty" Tomas Luis de Victoria's "Ave Maria," Ludovico da Viadana's "Exsultate Justi," Jake Runestad's "Nyon, Nyon" and Eriks Esenvalds' "Only in Sleep."

Admission is free. The concert marks the release of the groups' new CD, City Called Heaven, available for sale at the concert ($15). Call (870) 245-5128 or email gerberg@obu.edu.

At Home at the Zoo

Three Pulaski Technical College theater students (Tanisha Price, Mathew Fisher and Clay Terry) will stage At Home at the Zoo, playwright Edward Albee's combination of his 1959 one-act The Zoo Story with its prequel, Homelife, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Friday in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater on the college's main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Language and violence make the play suitable for mature audiences.

Tickets are $7, $5 for students. Call (501) 812-2324 or visit pulaskitech.edu/CHARTS. The production will be the college's entry in the Kennedy Center's American College Theater preliminary competition, Oct. 27-29 at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Hot Latin Nights

The Mambo Kings join the Fort Smith Symphony and conductor John Jeter for "Hot Latin Nights with The Mambo Kings," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. The program: Huapango by Jose Pablo Moncayo; Danzas fantasticas, op.22, by Joaquin Turina; "Mambo" from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein; and Latin jazz and jazz-rock favorites "Day Tripper," "Marinera," "Caribe," "Danzon a La Antigua" and "Oye Como Va." Tickets are $45 and $40, $22 and $17 for students. Call (479) 452-7575 or visit fortsmithsymphony.org.

Block, Beer, Bourbon

The Friends of KLRE and KUAR will hold a Block, Beer and Bourbon fundraiser, 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the Oxford American Annex, 1300 Main St., Little Rock. The event will feature tastings of five beers and five bourbons from O'Looney's Wine and Liquor, heavy hors d'oeuvres from The Pantry and entertainment by the Rodney Block Collective and trumpeter Rodney Block. Tickets are $75, $125 per pair. Visit ualrpublicradio.org.

Guitar artistry

Artistry of the Guitar -- guitarists Steve Davison and Ken Bonfield -- will perform in the round at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Walker Community Room, Fayetteville Public Library, 401 Mountain St., Fayetteville (tickets: $15), and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Look Out Drive, Bella Vista ($10). Doors to each venue open one hour prior to the concert. Visit artistretreatcenter.com.

Auditions

• The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, will hold auditions at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 and 6 p.m. Nov. 6 for the musical Titanic (music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, book by Peter Stone). Directors Jamie Scott Blakey and Sarah Scott Blakey and musical director Jeannie Scott Cross will cast 11 men and nine women, age 18 and up, to play multiple roles; most characters are British, American or Irish, so facility with accents is a plus.

Auditioners should prepare 16 to 32 bars of music and provide sheet music for the accompanist; there also will be cold readings from the script. Production dates: Feb. 17-19, 24-26, March 3-5 and 10-12. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.org.

• Arkansas Public Theatre will hold auditions for one man and one woman, age 25 or older, any ethnicity, for The Santaland Diaries by David Sedaris, 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors open at 6; auditions will be closed to all except auditioners. Callbacks, if needed, will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Auditions will consist of readings from the script; an audition packet, including audition scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule, is available at arkansaspublictheatre.org. Production dates are Dec. 2-4 and 8-11. Call (479) 631-8988.

FilmFest submissions

The Batesville-based Ozark Foothills FilmFest is accepting submissions through Nov. 30 for narrative and documentary films of all lengths, curated foreign language films and restored American classics. The 16th annual festival will be April 14-15 and 21-22.

Special consideration goes to films that reflect rural concerns, lifestyles and sensibilities. Cash prizes and original design hand-thrown ceramic trophies created by Mountain View Pottery go to the winners in four categories: Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Narrative Short and Best Documentary Short.

Submit entries digitally online via the Film Freeway website (tinyurl.com/gu7t2sb). Entrants will receive notice of selection status on or before Jan. 15. All revenue generated from entry fees goes toward prizes and to providing lodging and travel support for visiting filmmakers. Visit tinyurl.com/hze9xna or email ozarkfilm@wildblue.net.

