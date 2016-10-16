COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Oct. 17

Glenn Miller Orchestra Concert

BATESVILLE — The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Chapel at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road. Under the baton of music director and vocalist Nich Hilscher, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform big-band and swing hits. The show will open with the Batesville High School Jazz Band, directed by Phillip Shewmaker. Tickets, at $15 each, may be purchased at eventbrite.com or at the business office in the Nichols Administration Building. Contact Monty Hill at (870) 307-7080 or montgomery.hill@lyon.edu.

Oct. 19

Jackson County Retired Teachers Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 1 p.m. at the Newport Business and Resource Center. The program will be presented by Mary Alice Hughes, who will speak on insurance needs. Refreshments will be provided. It is time to pay local association dues, and any extra money goes into the group’s scholarship fund. All retired school personnel are invited to attend the meeting.

Oct. 20 and Oct. 22

Peter Pan & Wendy

SEARCY — Peter Pan & Wendy, directed by Mandy Taylor, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. both days at the Searcy High School Performing Arts Center, 301 N. Ella Drive. The play is by Doug Rand and adapted from the novel by J.M. Barrie. Doors will open at 6 p.m. both days. Tickets are $9 each, or $7 for seniors, military personnel and children younger than 5. Tickets are available online at www.shspeterpan.eventbrite.com, at the box office by calling (501) 207-3745 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the door.

Oct. 22

Barkin’ in the Park

SEARCY — Barkin’ in the Park, an event for dogs and their owners, will take place in Spring Park, at the corner of South Main Street and Pleasure Avenue. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with the first event at 10:30. There will be three judging classes: Dog Parade, Best Costume and Best Trick, along with games, an agility demonstration, a barn hunt, prizes, exhibitors and refreshments. The main entrance and registration will be on East Woodruff Street across from Simmons Bank. The rain date for the event is Oct. 29. For more information, call (501) 827-1190 or email hss@cablelynx.com.

Pancake Breakfast

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy Alumni will have a pancake breakfast and a silent auction from 8-10 a.m. in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Room at the Jacksonville Police Department, 1400 Marshall Road. Proceeds from the event will help purchase needed items for the Police Department not covered in its budget. For more information, call Barbie at (501) 256-4487.

Legislator Appreciation Dinner

SALEM — The Fulton County Democrats will have a Legislator Appreciation Dinner in the new Salem Civic Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. A social hour will start at 5 p.m., and a ham and bean dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The event will honor four former legislators and one current legislator: state Reps. Larry Goodwin of Calamine, Boyd Hickinbotham and Curren Everett, both of Salem, and Scott Baltz of Pocahontas; and state Sen. Paul Miller of Melbourne. Vincent Insalaco, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, will be the guest speaker. The admission price is a donation to the Fulton County Democratic Central Committee. Tables for eight can be rented for a $60 donation. To reserve a table, call Barbara Moody at (870) 895-2169 or Carolyn Lewis at (870) 895-2491. RSVPs are requested.

Grief & Loss Support Group Meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will present a guest speaker, Simone Brock, from 10-11 a.m. at the Christian Church Jacksonville building, 200 E. Martin. Brock, a bereavement specialist with Arkansas Hospice, will teach participants how to deal with the holidays in light of grief or loss. For more information, call Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is partnering with Main Street Batesville to host Artoberfest, an arts and music festival on Main Street. The event will feature live music, local and regional artists’ booths, educational demonstrations, a sidewalk-chalk-art competition and other family activities. The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareaartscouncil.org.

ONGOING

Studio Art Continuing Education Course

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will host Studio Art courses through continuing education. These four-week courses, taught by Leah Balowski, will meet from 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There will also be a class from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Class dates are Oct. 24 through Nov. 16; and Nov. 28 through Dec. 21. The tuition for the Monday/Wednesday class is $35 or $30 for ages 60 and older. Tuition for the Tuesday class is $25 or $20 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. To register, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway, director of Ozarka College in Mountain View, at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Halloween Activities

BATESVILLE — The Darkness, a haunted house brought to the city by Main Street Batesville, will open at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Jaycee building, 570 Stadium Drive along the White River. The haunted house, which will be open through Oct. 31, is full of chilling detail and unbelievable scares. To volunteer for The Darkness, call David Thompson at (870) 793-7136. Also in Batesville, the annual Fun and Safe Halloween on Main Street will start at 5 p.m. Oct. 31. New this year is a costume contest with a cash prize at the Melba Theater at 6:30.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call the center at (501) 882 0243.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Angel Tree Applications

BATESVILLE — The United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program assists low-income families in Independence County with Christmas gifts for their children, and parents/guardians can pick up applications from the Department of Human Services, 100 Weaver Ave., or the United Way office in the First Community Bank Southside Branch, 1 Allen Chapel Road. The applications are due to DHS by Oct. 31. Children must be ages 2 to 10 and living in the home listed, and the household must be on SNAP (the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). Names will be available to purchase gifts for the Angels from Nov. 15 through Dec. 2. For more information or to volunteer, call the United Way office at (870) 793-5991.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in Melbourne, Ash Flat, Mammoth Spring and Mountain View. Classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call Ozarka College’s adult education department at (870) 368-2051.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Pork Roast Fundraiser

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs is hosting its annual pork butt roast fundraiser to benefit the club’s community projects and scholarships. The cost is $40 for a 7- to 9-pound fully cooked smoked pork butt. The meat will be available for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For more information, call Rotary Club President John Lyons at (501) 691-9331.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

Artist League Workshop

FAIRFIELD BAY — The North Central Arkansas Artist League will present a workshop by Caren Garner of Hot Springs on multimedia techniques for achieving textural effects, with an emphasis on painting animals. The workshop will take place Oct. 25 and 26 at Bayside Studio, on the corner of Arkansas 330 and Greenwood Road, across from Stringbeanz Restaurant. The workshop fee is $75, payable in advance by cash or check to NCA Artist League and given or mailed to treasurer Bonnie Hookman, 237 Pine Hill Road, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088.

Literacy Project Informational Meeting

ASH FLAT — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will offer a brief informational meeting at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 in the Meeting Room of the Ash Flat Library, 11 Arnhart St. Tutor training, which will last about two hours, will follow for those who would like to volunteer. The Literacy Project teaches adults who are learning to read and speak English and relies on trained volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring. For more information, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org, or visit www.oflp.org.

Gospel Music

WILBURN — Friendship Community Church, 1850 Dry Mountain Road, between Wilburn and Ida, will present Alvis Arnold & Friends at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 for a performance of gospel music. For more information, call Linda at (501) 728-3905 or Danita at (501) 206-2505.

50-Year-Ministry Celebration

SALEM — First Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to an informal celebration for Elder Leon Graves at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church, 217 Fairview Road. The event will include special singing and a presentation of “Leon Graves, This Is Your Life.” Graves has been preaching for 50 years and has served the church as its planting missionary for 39 years. There will be a sandwich, finger-food potluck. Those who cannot attend may send a card to First Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Larry Travelstead, 217 Fairview Road, Salem, AR 72576.

Trick-or-Treat on the Square

SEARCY — Trick-or-Treat on the Square will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in downtown Searcy. Businesses and organizations are needed to reserve tables to pass out candy. A completed form and a $25 payment are required. Table set-up and decoration will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tables will be provided. Prizes will be given for the best Halloween decorations. For more information, call Amy at (501) 279-9007.

Flu Shot Clinic, Mammograms

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport will host the Jackson County Flu Shot Clinic on Nov. 4 in the ASUN Center for the Arts. Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; no appointment is necessary. There is no charge for the vaccine, but if patients have insurance, the Arkansas Department of Health will charge their insurance company for the vaccine. The St. Bernards Mobile Mammogram unit will be on-site to provide mammograms for anyone 40 years or older who has not had one in the past year. To get a mammogram, bring a driver’s license, insurance, Medicare or Medicaid card. Patients may qualify for a free mammogram through the Breast Care Program.

Herb Continuing Education Course

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College will host All Things Herbal, an herb course offered through continuing education. The course, taught by Laura Brush, will include lecture time, as well as hands-on gardening, growing and creating with herbs. The class will meet from 5-8 p.m. Mondays, from Nov. 7 through Nov. 21, in the Culinary Arts Classroom of the John E. Miller Education Complex. The tuition is $35, or $30 for ages 60 and older. For more information or to preregister, contact Candace Killian at (870) 368-2003 or

ckillian@ozarka.edu.

