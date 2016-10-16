COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Oct. 16

Health Expo

BRYANT — The Benton Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a free Health Expo from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Bishop Park. The event will feature a health assessment that includes a chair massage, a cardiovascular fitness and body-fat-percentage check and more. For more information, call (870) 723-4281.

Community Listening Forum

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will host a Community Listening Forum from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Garrison Center Lecture Hall. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Oct. 18

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Gene Moss building at Tyndall Park. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

Ouachita Singers and Women’s Chorus Concert

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s annual Ouachita Singers and Women’s Chorus fall concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Mabee Fine Arts Center’s McBeth Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 245-5208.

Game On!

BRYANT — Game On! will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature board games, card games, video games, free play and snacks. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to play a variety of table-top games at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Arkansas’ Haunted Hotels Presentation

BENTON — Join Shelle Stormoe of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program for a presentation of Arkansas’ Haunted Hotels at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event is open to all ages but recommended for 12 years old and up. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Digital Marketing Workshop

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center at Henderson State University will presented a free digital marketing and search-engine-optimization workshop for businesses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at HSU’s Hot Springs campus. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

Oct. 18 – Oct. 25

Senior Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — A reception will be held for Kendra Franklin’s senior art exhibit, Human Nature, from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of Henderson State University’s Huie Library. The exhibit will be available for viewing through Oct. 25. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Oct. 19 and Oct. 21

Saline County Library Walking Club

BENTON — The Saline County Library Walking Club will meet at 8 a.m. both days at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library for a walk (or run) around the parking lot. Attendees are asked to bring a bottle of water and dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 20

Ouachita Speaker Series

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The 2016 fall session of the Ouachita Speaker Series will continue at 7 p.m. at the Ponce de Leon Center. The speaker will be Kathy Sanders, author of Now You See Me: How I Forgave the Unforgivable. Admission to the session is $12 per person. For more information, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Planetarium Show

ARKADELPHIA — The planetarium at Henderson State University will present the show Mars Quest at 7 p.m. in the Reynolds Science Center. Visitors will learn about the solar system on the 360-degree panoramic screen. Admission is $3, or $1 for students or faculty with a Henderson ID. For more information, call (870) 230-5170.

Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 21

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature instruction in art techniques, snacks and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Oct. 21–23 and Oct. 28-30

Presentation of 13

BENTON — The Young Players Second Stage will present 13 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Royal Theatre. General admission is $13 per person. Additional showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30. For more information, call (501) 315-5483 or visit theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com.

Oct. 22

Ouachita Hosta and Shade Plant Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita Hosta and Shade Plant Society will meet at 10 a.m. at the Garland County Library. The speaker will be Allen Bates. For more information, call Lin Johnson at (501) 318-0288.

Animeniacs

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to play games, eat snacks, make crafts and participate in more anime-related activities at noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts at Ouachita Baptist University will host Stephen Watson in a guest exhibit titled Emanate: A Fragrant Installation through Monday in Moses-Provine Hall’s Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5129.

Costume Closet

BENTON/BRYANT — Costumes will be available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis through Oct. 31 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. All costumes are due back by Nov. 5. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Easybridge Workshop

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Card Club will present a series of Easybridge workshops from 9-11 a.m. Mondays through Dec. 19 at Casa de Carta. Each workshop costs $7 per person. Textbooks are available for $14 each. For more information, visit villagecardclub.org.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides start at 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The rides are on quiet, paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. For more information, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Bridgehouse Classes

HOT SPRINGS — The Bridgehouse of Hot Springs will offer weekly Easybridge 1 classes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 300 W. St. Louis St. After four free lessons, the cost is $5 per person, plus $14 for the book. For more information or to sign up, call (501) 984-1384.

GriefShare

BENTON — GriefShare, a grief recovery seminar and support group, meets at 7 p.m. each Monday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. Market St. For more information, call (501) 778-3601.

Upcoming

Used Book Sale

BENTON — A used book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees can fill a paper grocery sack with books for $5 per sack. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

