Dinner event serves up $5,000 to help fight human trafficking

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy a literal taste of Tuscany during Party With a Heart, held Oct. 9 at Ristorante Capeo in North Little Rock. The event was a benefit for PATH, or Partners Against Trafficking Humans.

Chef Eric Isaac served up a four-course Italian meal along with wine pairings. Dinner was an antipasti (appetizer) course of mozzarella caprese and antipasto assortiti, with Zonin Prosecco; a primi course of zucca e salsiccia su penne (pumpkin and sausage on penne), with Edna Valley Vineyard Central Coast chardonnay; a secondi course of di vitello scallopini di Capeo (Capeo's veal scallopini), with DaVinci Chianti Reserva; and a dolci course of cioccolato panna cotta (chocolate panna cotta).

Organizer Tifany Hamlin credits Isaac and Ristorante Capeo for making the event happen. "They donated the entire dinner to us and all of the servers and cooks volunteered their time," she says. "Without their generosity, we wouldn't have been able to have this event."

Party with a Heart drew a little more than $5,000 for PATH, whose mission "is to advocate on the behalf of those victimized by sex trafficking, provide trauma-focused restorative care and educate our communities" through various services.

High Profile on 10/16/2016