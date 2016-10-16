Home /
Getting it straight
This article was published today at 2:22 a.m.
Michael Clark, the newest member on The Nature Conservancy's board, was misidentified in a photograph caption in the Oct. 9 High Profile section.
The Democrat-Gazette wants its news reports to be fair and accurate. We correct all errors of fact. If you know of an error, write: Kim Christ Deputy Managing Editor P.O. Box 2221 Little Rock, Ark. 72203 or call 378-3495 during business hours Monday through Friday.
High Profile on 10/16/2016
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Getting it straight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.