Grief, uncertainty prevalent in wake of Thai king's death

BANGKOK --Thailand's crown prince, unwilling to take over the crown immediately, has formally named a 96-year-old confidant of his late father as the regent to manage the throne, the prime minister said, but it wasn't clear how long the caretaker arrangement would last.

The message was conveyed late Saturday in a speech by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, which put to rest uncertainty about the succession after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years. He died Thursday at the age of 88. Although Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn is the heir apparent, he has said he needs more time to grieve with the rest of the nation before taking on the responsibility of the throne.

Prayuth said Vajiralongkorn has issued a royal decree to name Prem Tinsulanonda the regent. Prem heads the Privy Council, a body of advisers to the monarchy, and was the closest adviser of Bhumibol. He is also known to be close to Bhumibol's highly popular daughter Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

"His highness's only wish is to not let the people experience confusion or worry about the service of the land or even the ascension to the throne because this issue has the constitution, the royal laws and royal traditions to dictate it," Prayuth said in his message broadcast on television.

The crown prince implores everyone to help each other get through the grief first before thinking of his ascension to the throne, Prayuth said.

"Once merit-making and the cremation has passed ... then it should be the right time to proceed. This procedure should not impact the work plan or any steps," he said.

No date has been set for the cremation, which in royal families is usually months if not years later. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the prince has asked that the cremation be held after a one-year period of mourning. Buddhist funeral ceremonies have already begun at the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok, where Bhumibol's body is being kept in an ornate hall for the royal family members to pay respects. The hall will be opened to the public on Oct. 28.

Tens of thousands of Thai mourners thronged Saturday to the complex. Dressed in somber black and white, people from all over the country converged at the complex in Bangkok's historic center.

But confusion reigned outside the complex as police announced that it was closed for seven days. A while later, the complex gates were opened for people to visit one of the halls.

The crowds lining up outside since dawn were subdued and orderly despite the swelling numbers. People shared food and handed one other water and wet towels to cope with the tropical heat.

For ordinary Thais, the overwhelming focus was on grieving for Bhumibol, not the succession.

"I haven't even started to think about that; I'm still in mourning over the king," said Rakchadaporn Unnankad, a 24-year-old Bangkok office worker. "I left home at 6 a.m. to come here. We were queuing for so long before they told us that we can't go inside the palace. There were people who have been here since 4 or 5 a.m."

"My tears started flowing out of me without my realizing," she said, recalling the news of Bhumibol's death. "I didn't even want to hear the announcement."

Bhumibol's death after 70 years on the throne was a momentous event in Thailand, where the monarch has been glorified as an anchor for a fractious society that for decades has been turned on its head by frequent coups. Over the past 10 years, Thailand has suffered particularly intense political turmoil pitting arch-royalists against those seeking a redistribution of economic and political power, allied with Thaksin Shinawatra, a populist prime minister ousted in a 2006 coup.

But in recent years, Bhumibol had suffered from a variety of illnesses and seemed far removed from the upheavals of Thai politics, including the 2014 coup that brought current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, an army general, to power.

"His death means that the Thai political system must find an alternative focal point around which to unite the country's factionalized population," said Tom Pepinsky, a Southeast Asia expert at Cornell University.

He said one challenge that royalists will face is the possibility that the monarchy's popularity will be undermined by the crowning of Vajiralongkorn, who does not command the same respect his father did.

While Bhumibol was widely beloved, the prince has a reputation as a jet-setting playboy who spends much of his time in Europe.

A one-year mourning period for the government was declared together with a 30-day moratorium on state and official events. But no substantial demands have been made of the private sector.

Information for this article was contributed by Natnicha Chuwiruch, Stephen Wright and Vijay Joshi of The Associated Press; and by Richard C. Paddock of The New York Times.

A Section on 10/16/2016