Happy birthday. You make people feel lighter and brighter, and they want to be close to you. There will be so many invitations coming your way in the next seven weeks that you won't be able to attend all the events. At the end of the year, your favorite people will connect you with new opportunity. Financial highs come in February and June.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It will be pretty easy to clear the schedule. All you have to do is say "No" -- or better yet, don't answer the call. When was the last time you relaxed and did nothing but let your mind drift to wondrous playgrounds?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The lessons of this journey are not like a lotion that you can rub into the skin to make it sink in faster. They are more like raindrops that hit where they hit, run where they run and absorb in their own good time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As much as you believe in trying to be present, living in the now and enjoying the moment, there will always be some things you have to get through and get over, preferably with as little consciousness as possible.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Everyone needs reassurance and security. You give this with your smile, your laugh (even when it wasn't that funny) and your casual acceptance of the nervous people. This generosity of spirit -- it means a lot.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To err on the side of convention will get you in with the conventional crowd. To follow your wilder impulses will get you in with the wild crowd. This is just about deciding who you want to hang out with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are in no mood to be controlled, managed or limited in any way. There's some frustration around this, and what you're feeling is beyond your control. Still, there's leeway with your actions. Choose mindfully.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What is love? This is a deep question and shallow one with answers to match every depth. Today love will show itself to you with color, sweetness and levity -- like sprinkles on a doughnut.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If you don't tell a person your name, they won't have to remember it or forget it. Anyway, you're in the mood to remain mysterious. Also, you want to be remembered for something other than your name (and today you will be).

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your intuition is turned up, but so is your sensitivity to everything, including but not limited to: light, noise, emotional nuance, innuendo and more. Try to use this to your advantage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): While you are not immune to the good feeling that social acceptance tends to bring, you're also not addicted to it. You are who you are. If others accept this, great. If not, you won't sweat it; you'll just move on to the next.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are things that happened a few months ago; to call them "mistakes" will only put you in the wrong frame of mind. Think of them as experiments. You're cleaning up residue: This is something you can learn from.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Once in a while, you get in a mood in which you would prefer to do things by yourself. That's where you're at now. And while you may start out solo, you won't come back alone.

Style on 10/16/2016