LB Thomas Johnston impressed again with Hogs

Arkansas continues to impress a young man who is closing in on the record for the most tackles every in the history of Alabama.

Spanish Fort linebacker Thomas Johnston (6-2, 220, 4.78) joined his teammate and LSU defensive end pledge Justin Thomas (6-5, 260) in taking their official visits to check out the Razorback program this weekend.

Arkansas joins Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Oregon, Michigan State, Iowa, Louisville North Carolina and others that have offered Johnston.

"It was awesome,” Johnston said of his visit to Arkansas. “I enjoyed it. Everything was the same as the first trip. It was perfect. I'm glad I got to experience it with my mom, dad and teammate Justin Thomas. I think they all liked it so it was a great visit.”

He got a chance to take in No. 22 Arkansas’ thrilling 34-30 win over No. 12 Ole Miss Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"I have been to a couple good games, but the atmosphere was definitely something to remember,” Johnston said. “The whole stadium was shaking. It was awesome.”

Johnston, whose official host this weekend was Arkansas freshman quarterback Cole Kelley, had been to Fayetteville in the spring, but brought his parents Tyler and Trisha back this time.

“When I first came up here I was like, 'I want to take my official here.' I love everything about it,” Johnston said. “I wanted my mom to see it and I'm glad she got to see everything."

Johnston, who started playing high school football in the eighth grade, needs just 19 more tackles to become the career-leader in tackles in Alabama.

He had 22 tackles Thursday night as Spanish Fort downed Saraland 33-7 in a game televised nationally by ESPN2 and now has 586 tackles in his career.

"My dad pulled it up one day and I noticed I was a 140 tackles away,” Johnston said. “It would be pretty awesome to hold that record, but I'm not all that worried about that. I just want to win a state championship my senior year for my seniors and teammates. That's my number-one goal, but breaking that would be awesome.”

Spanish Fort went 15-0 last season while winning the Class 6A state title and is 6-2 this season.

"We hold a high standard at Spanish Fort,” Johnston said. “We watch film and practice hard. It's like a small university. The school has a big future and we enforce it for our younger guys."

Johnston plans to to take visits to Iowa, Michigan State and LSU before making his decision.

"I want to take all my officials and just make sure,” Johnston said. “I want to announce my commitment maybe in January. I want to take a visit to Michigan State for Michigan in two weeks. Iowa, my mom has family in Iowa and I want to take the LSU visit with Justin. I like to just wait and pray about and let God lead me."

Johnston would like for Thomas to end up at the same college he does.

"We have been talking about it lately,” Johnston said. “We have the opportunity at multiple schools. I think Arkansas is the top school that we both love."

Thomas plans to also visit Alabama as things have changed at LSU with the firing of head coach Les Miles and the elevation of assistant coach Ed Orgeron to the interim head coaching post.

"He loves Coach O (Ed Orgeron) and everything, but he's going to do what's best for him,” Johnston said.” We will pray about it and do the best opportunity for both of us. Just give it time and pray about it."