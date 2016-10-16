Nations hit climate deal

KIGALI, Rwanda -- Negotiators from more than 170 countries Saturday reached a legally binding accord to fight climate change by cutting the worldwide use of a powerful planet-warming chemical used in air conditioners and refrigerators.

The talks in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, did not draw the same spotlight as the climate change accord forged in Paris last year, but the outcome could have an equal or even greater impact on efforts to slow the heating of the planet.

President Barack Obama called the deal "an ambitious and far-reaching solution to this looming crisis."

Secretary of State John Kerry, speaking to fellow negotiators in Kigali, said, "It is likely the single most important step we could take at this moment to limit the warming of our planet and limit the warming for generations to come."

"It is," Kerry added, "the biggest thing we can do in one giant swoop."

While the Paris agreement included pledges by nearly every country to cut emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from the fossil fuels that power vehicles, electric plants and factories, the Kigali deal has a single target: chemical coolants called hydrofluorocarbons used in air conditioners and refrigerators.

Hydrofluorocarbons are just a small percentage of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, but they function as a sort of supercharged greenhouse gas, with 1,000 times the heat-trapping potency of carbon dioxide.

The Kigali deal was seven years in the making and is a compromise between rich nations and poorer, hotter ones, including some where rising incomes are just starting to make air conditioners affordable to people.

Wealthier nations will freeze production of hydrofluorocarbons more quickly than poorer countries, though some nations, including those in Africa, elected to phase the chemicals out more rapidly than required, citing the grave threats they face from climate change.

While the Paris pledges are broad, they are also voluntary, often vague and dependent on the political will of future world leaders. In contrast, the Kigali deal includes specific targets and timetables to replace hydrofluorocarbons with more planet-friendly alternatives, trade sanctions to punish scofflaws, and an agreement by rich countries to help finance the transition of poor countries to the costlier replacement products.

So, narrow as it is, the new accord may be more likely to yield climate-shielding actions by industry and governments, negotiators say. And given the heat-trapping power of hydrofluorocarbons, scientists say the Kigali accord will stave off an increase of atmospheric temperatures of nearly 1 degree Fahrenheit.

That represents a step toward averting an atmospheric temperature increase of 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, the point at which many experts think the world will be locked into a future of rising sea levels, severe droughts and flooding, widespread food and water shortages, and more powerful hurricanes.

Overall, the deal is expected to lead to the reduction of the equivalent of 70 billion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere -- about two times the carbon pollution produced annually by the entire world.

The deal is not a stand-alone agreement but an amendment to an existing environmental treaty, the Montreal Protocol, the 1987 pact designed to close the hole in the ozone layer by banning ozone-depleting coolants called chlorofluorocarbons.

Chemical companies responded to the Montreal agreement by developing hydrofluorocarbons, which do not harm the ozone layer but do trap heat in the atmosphere. Under the Montreal treaty, nations can amend the original accord to phase out substitute chemicals that also harm the environment, even if they do not affect the ozone layer.

That means the Kigali Amendment maintains the legal force of a treaty, even if that treaty was ratified by the Senate during President Ronald Reagan's administration.

Negotiators in Kigali conceded that the final deal was much less stringent than some had originally hoped. The United States and other rich countries had pushed a plan that would freeze the use of the heat-trapping chemicals by 2021, reducing them to about 15 percent of 2012 hydrofluorocarbon levels by 2046. That plan would have eliminated the equivalent of about 90 billion tons of carbon dioxide pollution from the atmosphere by 2050.

Negotiators from India and some of the world's other hottest and poorest countries pushed back at that proposal. In India, millions of people are on the verge of being able to afford air conditioners cooled by hydrofluorocarbons.

The final deal will divide the world economy into three tracks. The richest countries, including the United States and those in the European Union, will freeze the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons by 2018, reducing them to about 15 percent of 2012 levels by 2036.

Much of the rest of the world, including China, Brazil and Africa, will freeze hydrofluorocarbon use by 2024, reducing it to 20 percent of 2021 levels by 2045.

A small group of the world's hottest countries -- India, Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait -- will have the most lenient schedule, freezing hydrofluorocarbon use by 2028 and reducing it to about 15 percent of 2025 levels by 2047.

Environmental advocates and countries that had pushed for a more stringent deal still called the Kigali Amendment a significant step forward.

"It's not the best deal we could have got, but it's a good deal," said Mattlan Zackhras, a negotiator from the Marshall Islands, a low-lying Pacific nation threatened by rising sea levels. "The Montreal Protocol has a history of being effective. It's a step toward ensuring the survival of our island, but we need to take further steps."

