Polishing the silver

HOT SPRINGS -- Opening night celebrations for the silver anniversary of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival couldn't be contained to just one event, so there were three parties on Oct. 7 to help kick off the 25th annual festival.

The first was the VIP Kickoff Cocktail Party with Beau Bridges and Lou Gossett Jr., honorary festival co-chairmen. The actors mingled with filmmakers, donors, documentary subjects and VIP pass holders at Vina Morita La Terraza while they enjoyed margaritas, finger foods and music by Jason Flores.

Next was the traditional popcorn and champagne reception in the lobby of the Arlington Hotel, which included a silver anniversary toast before the showing of the sold-out opening film Command and Control.

Closing out the evening was the 25th Anniversary Silver Jubilee held at Mountain Valley Spring Water following the movie screening. The first floor held cocktail tables, a lounge area, an open bar and a buffet from McClard's Bar-B-Q, including their famous ribs. TwiceSax and the Fun City Chorus entertained guests on the mezzanine, open to the first floor.

Among the party guests were actress and Arkansas native Tess Harper; actor, director and playwright Austin Pendleton; burlesque dancer Tempest Storm; actor Mike Edmonds; gold medal Olympian and Arkansas native Jeff Henderson; and Olympian Danny Harris.

The film festival ends today with screenings of festival award winners.

High Profile on 10/16/2016