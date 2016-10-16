Rachel Elizabeth Bradbury - John Raymond Pitre

Parents of the bride are Lee Ann Bradbury and Ralph Edward Bradbury, both of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Jo Ann Henslee and the late Betty and Curtis F. Bradbury, all of Little Rock, and the late George Henry Cousins Jr. of Dumas.

The bridegroom is the son of Nancy and Larry Joseph Pitre of West Point, Miss. He is the grandson of the late Bird Caradine and Raymond Godfrey Millard, also of West Point, and the late Lucille and Paul Alvin Pitre of Long Beach, Miss.

The ceremony, with only family and close friends in attendance, took place on the back terrace under a wisteria-covered brick archway. The site was decorated with arrangements of roses, hydrangeas, seeded eucalyptus and English ivy. Scripture reader was Lauren Elizabeth Pitre of Arlington, Va., sister of the bridegroom.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore an eggshell-colored gown of natural silk. The bodice had a sweetheart neckline and Alencon lace cap sleeves. The full circle skirt extended from a natural waistline into a chapel-length train. She carried a bouquet of cream and pink roses, peach ranunculus, cream dahlias and lavender tuberoses.

Lauren Bradbury of Little Rock, sister-in-law of the bride, was the matron of honor. She wore a silk floral gown and carried a bouquet similar to the bride's.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Lillian Bradbury of Little Rock, niece of the bride, and Spencer Bradbury Jr. of New York, cousin of the bride. Other children in the wedding party were Adeline and Mary Hamrick of Nashville, Tenn., cousins of the bridegroom; Kennedy and Evie Peek of Little Rock; Otis Greene of Seattle; and Win and Mac Puryear of Fayetteville.

The father of the groom was best man. Guests were seated by Ralph Edward Bradbury Jr. of Little Rock, brother of the bride.

Following the ceremony, family and friends gathered in the home's library for champagne and hors d'oeuvres. Later, more guests arrived for a reception in the garden. Buffet tables were centered with cornucopias of fresh herbs, garden roses, anemones, orchids and fresh fruit. Guest tables, clothed in ivory and lavender, were centered with bouquets of anemones, ranunculus and majolica spray roses. Music was by Al Paris and The Heartbreakers from Memphis.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She is a publisher of consumer publications at Arkansas Business Publishing Group.

The groom is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi at Hattiesburg, with a bachelor's degree in sports administration, and master's degrees in business administration and sports management. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He is a vice president at Arvest Equipment Finance, a division of Arvest Bank.

The couple will live make their home in Little Rock and plan a delayed wedding trip to St. Martin.

High Profile on 10/16/2016