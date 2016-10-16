Recruits react to Hogs' win over Ole Miss

Recruits had positive things to say after watching Arkansas' hard fought 34-30 victory over Ole Miss on ESPN.

2018 linebacker Bumper Pool of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy:

"It was a great game, and an exciting moment for the Hog fan inside of me."

Arkansas offensive line commitment Shane Clenin of Festus, (Mo.) Jefferson:

"It was fun, tough fought, and definitely a nail biter. It kept fans out of their seats for most of the game, and was just an unbelievable experience to be there for."

Defensive lineman Troy James of Baton Rouge, (La.) Madison Prep Academy:

"It was a great game. I knew Arkansas was going to come away with the victory. The offensive line came out with it on there mind and (Austin) Allen and the rest of the team did not look nervous at all. They didn't look worried. They just kept their composure the whole time. The defense made plays when they needed to"

Hog offensive line commit Dalton Wagner of Richmond, (Ill.) Richmond-Burton:

"Awesome game. Intense as hell. Great to see the offense excel. It's always good to beat Ole Miss."

Michigan safety commit J'Marick Woods of Florence, Alabama:

"I didn't get to watch the game, but it's a good win for Arkansas."

2018 cornerback Ken Montgomery of Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough:

"I watched every snap of the game and I was thrilled to see what I did from Arkansas. I thought Arkansas stuck to their game plan and played their game which was going play-by-play and doing what they do best which was going with the slower pace offense. After watching the game, I want to come on a visit as soon as possible."

Hog running back commit Chase Hayden of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School:

"I felt like it was a big time win, the atmosphere was insane, and I love how we got the running game going early."

2018 safety Isaiah Humphries of Sachse, Texas:

"Ramirez had a great game. This win was a must for Arkansas and it probably kicked Ole Miss out of a big bowl game. It was a great game overall and I think that Arkansas buckled down and played hard."

Defensive end Noah Curtis of Delray Beach, (Fla.) American Heritage:

"It was a great game, everybody had to step up and they did."

Razorback running back commit Maleek Williams of Punta Gorda, (Fla). Charlotte:

"The running backs ran really hard. Running back U."

Arkansas cornerback commit Jarques McClellion of Delray Beach, (Fla.) American Heritage:

"It was just a great game. Arkansas' defense had to step up, especially the secondary and make big plays and that's why Arkansas came out on top."

2018 Hog quarterback commit Connor Noland of Greenwood:

"I thought that was a great win. Both sides of the ball were doing their part. The offense showed how explosive and efficient they can be. It was a great team win and bounce back victory from last week."