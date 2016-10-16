Teacher promotes wreath-laying ceremony to honor veterans

Two years ago, while attending a Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, a Gold Star mother leaned over toward Angela Beason and asked, “Do you think there’s going to be one for my son’s grave?”

Beason, a Cabot High School math teacher, eyed the 181 green wreaths topped with red bows with uncertainty regarding whether the Gold Star mother — a parent who had lost a child in the armed forces — would see her son’s grave marked with the symbol of remembrance.

Luckily, a wreath was placed on her son’s grave, but because of a shortage of wreaths, other families did not see the same take place for their loved ones. Wreaths Across America is a movement to remember those lost in service by placing a wreath at their headstones each year. National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 17.

“When you get there, you’re standing next to a family, and there’s not enough wreaths for those families. It was heartbreaking,” said Beason, whose husband, Bubba Beason, retired from the Air Force on Oct. 1. “That really kind of spurred me on. So last year, I made it a point: ‘We are going to do better.’”

Last year, through involvement with the nonprofit Arkansas Run for the Fallen, Angela Beason campaigned to generate donors with the goal of having a wreath placed on every headstone in the cemetery each year. At the 2015 ceremony, 4,000 wreathes were provided — 3,819 more than the number placed at the 2014 ceremony.

“It was amazing. It was a beautiful ceremony,” Angela said. “Families were really touched that people would remember.”

Bubba said Wreaths Across America means “never forget.”

“It’s always a way to remember a veteran and sacrifice to maintain our freedom that we hold so dearly,” he said.

Wreaths Across America grew out of the Arlington Wreath Project, which began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Co. in Maine, took excess wreaths produced by the company and traveled each year to place them at headstones at the

Arlington National Cemetery. In 2005, the once-nameless gesture — inspired by a childhood trip Worcester took to Washington, D.C. — garnered more attention after a photo of the wreaths made its rounds on the internet, and Worcester’s effort later became known as the Arlington Wreath Project.

Angela, a Warner Robins, Georgia, native, met her husband, Bubba, an Arkansas native, while he was stationed at the base in her hometown. The couple moved to the Little Rock Air Force Base in 1998, then were stationed in New Jersey from 2006-2010.

Angela and Bubba now live in Beebe with their children, Christopher, a 10th-grader at Cabot High School, and Alyson, a fourth-grader at Eastside Elementary School.

In 2007, Bubba met a Gold Star mother at a veterans memorial event in White Sands, New Mexico, and didn’t know at the time what a Gold Star mother was. Angela said that after that experience, her family increased involvement in honoring the fallen and Gold Star families, and she then became involved in Wreaths Across America.

While in New Jersey, Bubba started the New Jersey Run for the Fallen, and when the family returned to Arkansas in 2011 — they had previously moved to the Little Rock Air Force Base in 1998 — he began the Arkansas Run for the Fallen,

which hosts a 146-mile run in honor of every Arkansan service member who has died while serving since 9/11.

“We’ve just gotten to know Gold Star families here in Arkansas, and we have a traveling memorial that’s set up in communities around the state and just try to do things throughout the year to support them,” Angela said.

Bubba has been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Spain. His longest deployment was a year-long assignment to Afghanistan in 2010.

“We’ve been through all that as a military family,” Angela said. “We’re looking forward to the next part of our lives with him home.”

One challenge of Wreaths Across America in central Arkansas is lack of corporate sponsorship for the project, she said, so organizations and individuals must work to ensure that a wreath is provided for each headstone. The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15.

“Wal-Mart is a corporate sponsor that completely covers the Fayetteville National Cemetery,” Angela said. “There are 9,000 veterans buried there, and Wal-Mart covers every single one, makes sure they’re honored. There’s no corporate sponsors here in North Little Rock. Everything is by individuals or groups of organizations.”

Angela said all headstones at the Fayetteville National Cemetery and the Fort Smith National Cemetery are covered and that the Arlington National Cemetery has been completely covered for the past two years.

“Little Rock and North Little Rock really need some help to get people involved,” she said.

It would take 5,000 wreaths to cover the entire cemetery, Angela said, and as of Tuesday, 640 had been sponsored. Families can also purchase their own wreaths and place them on the headstones, if they’d like.

Outside of Wreaths Across America, Arkansas Run for the Fallen has also presented scholarships and sponsored camps for the children of fallen service members, along with hosting family days and sibling days for the loved ones of those lost in service to their country.

“We just try to do things throughout the year to continue to remember them and honor them and to make sure that their memory isn’t forgotten,” Angela said.

Bubba said there are very few people who do things from the heart, and Angela is one of them.

“She really takes it to heart, and they say one person with passion can accomplish more than 40 people with just an interest,” he said. “It’s in her heart, and I’m honored to call her my wife for what she does with that.”

This year’s Wreaths Across America theme is “Say Their Names,” and Angela said the December ceremony is a great learning experience for children. Servicemen such as Milton Crenshaw, who was a Tuskegee Airman in the 1940s and the first black man to have a pilot license, and Loren Buffalo, who was killed in Afghanistan at age 20 in 2011, are buried at the Arkansas State Veterans

Cemetery. Angela said all the buried veterans have stories that need to be remembered.

“Education is important to me, so the education piece of it is very important,” she said. “My kids go to a lot of military ceremonies, and they sit, and they listen, and they don’t get to do a whole lot. But this, they actually get to get something and go place it on a headstone of a veteran and say the name and write down the name and go learn about that person.”

Angela, who is now in her 14th year of teaching at Cabot, said she is glad her family settled in the Beebe-Cabot area when they moved back to Arkansas.

“I knew I had the support here in this community,” she said. “I knew this is where I wanted my kids to be. Cabot does a lot for veteran kids and military kids. It was just good to be back here and have that kind of support.

Angela said there are many ways residents can support their veteran community.

“If you have a neighbor who is deployed or serving, see if there is something you can do to help out,” she said. “Take them a meal, or offer to watch the kids for the wife to have an evening out with her friends or something like that. If there is a ceremony for Memorial Day or Veterans Day, go and take your children. In the classroom, we can invite more veterans to speak so the kids can learn their stories.”

At this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony, Angela hopes attendees will take away a veteran’s name, she said.

“It’s important to realize that these are families, and these are people who served and sacrificed for us, whether it was that they gave their life then or they came home and lived a productive life and then died later,” Angela said. “They still took time away from their family to serve. Just remember that freedom has a price; it’s definitely not free. I hope that people walk away feeling good about our country, good about the people who have served.”

The deadline to purchase a wreath is Nov. 28. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or www.arkansasrunforthefallen.org.

