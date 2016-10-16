Tom Murphy's Top 25 Poll for Oct. 16

— While its top 5 compatriots Clemson and Ohio State engaged in nail biters, behemoth Alabama destroyed Tennessee in Knoxville to further cement its status at No. 1. Clemson deserved an L for its sloppy performance but dodged it with North Carolina State's missed field goal on the final play of regulation. I dropped the Tigers behind three idle unbeatens -- Washington, Michigan and Texas A&M -- into 6th on my ballot. In my poll, Texas A&M at Alabama on Saturday is a top 5 showdown.

Unbeaten and under-the-radar West Virginia rose nine spots to No. 10 for me after spanking Texas Tech 48-17 in Lubbock. Holding the Red Raiders to 17 at home is no easy feat. The Mountaineers' schedule gets tougher in the second half.

Arkansas outlasted Ole Miss 34-30 in another worthy installment in what has become quality entertainment in the second tier of the SEC West. The Razorbacks moved up seven spots to No. 15 as the second-highest two-loss team behind No. 12 Florida State. I've got idle Auburn at No. 16, so the Hogs should be facing their fifth top 20 opponent on Saturday.

The Rebels -- now the best three-loss team in the nation!! -- slide to No. 22, a spot behind new entrant LSU, which projects as a beast the rest of the way after the transition to Coach O. Respect to Ole Miss. I'd like to see where unbeaten Nebraska or West Virginia would be sitting if they had an SEC West schedule like that of the Rebels or Hogs.

Tennessee's narrow escape days are behind them after the Bama beat down. Now we now why Butch Jones insisted "that game has to be played" regarding the postponed LSU at Florida game. The Razorbacks will have the Vol Nation at their backs when they host Florida on Nov. 5 after their open date. Speaking of the Gators, I've got them at No. 13.

Despite a loss in overtime at Clemson, I penciled in North Carolina State at No. 25, making the Wolfpack and LSU new entries on my weekly ballot.

Virginia Tech followed up its rousing 34-3 rout of North Carolina with an absolute clunker of a 31-17 loss at Syracuse. The Hokies and yo-yoing Arizona State fell off my ballot.

Tom Murphy's Top 25

1 Alabama

2 Ohio State

3 Washington

4 Michigan

5 Texas A&M

6 Clemson

7 Louisville

8 Baylor

9 Nebraska

10 West Virginia

11 Houston

12 Florida State

13 Florida

14 Utah

15 Arkansas

16 Auburn

17 Wisconsin

18 Tennessee

19 Oklahoma

20 Boise State

21 LSU

22 Ole Miss

23 Miami

24 Western Michigan

25 North Carolina State

Dropped out: Virginia Tech, Arizona State