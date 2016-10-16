VIDEO: 2018 LB Bumper Pool mid-season highlights

Arkansas linebacker target Bumper Pool is having a strong junior season and continues to be mentioned as one of the top prospects in the nation for the 2018 class.

Pool, 6-2, 216 pounds, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Southern Cal, Alabama, Baylor, SMU, Oklahoma State, TCU, Michigan, Texas A&M and others.

ESPN rates Pool the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 153 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class.

He recorded 148 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, a quarterback hurry, 6 pass breakups, 5 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles as a sophomore. He had 16 tackles and a pass breakup in Friday's game.