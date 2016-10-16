Wreck kills Little Rock man, injures 3 children

Police said a car left the road and hit several trees down an embankment Saturday afternoon in central Arkansas, leaving a Little Rock man dead and three children injured.

Kenneth Harrison, 68, was driving a 2016 GMC south on Arkansas 113 at 2:55 p.m. with the three children as passengers, Arkansas State Police said in a crash report. As the road curved to the left, the car drove off the west shoulder of the highway. State police said it struck multiple trees as it traveled "down a large embankment."

Harrison died in the crash. The three children — two boys, ages 6 and 8, and an 8-year-old girl who all live in Bigelow — were taken to UAMS for their injuries.

The crash report listed conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck, which happened two and a half miles north of Arkansas 10. The death marked the 420th of the year on state roads.