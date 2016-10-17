2nd Arkansas driver dies of injuries sustained from September crash

A second driver died five days after a two-vehicle crash in Baxter County in September, according to Arkansas State Police information released this week.

In an updated report, authorities said Monday that Maurice Wood, 74, of Cotter succumbed to injuries Sept. 15 stemming from a Sept. 10 crash at Arkansas 5 and Arkansas 178 in Midway.

The wreck occurred around 2 p.m. that day when a southbound 2014 GMC attempted to turn left from the parking lot of Dollar General store onto Arkansas 5, striking a 1946 Chevrolet, Arkansas Online previously reported.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 62-year-old Charles Martin of Mountain Home, was also killed in the crash, according to state police. His death was the 364th so far this year on an Arkansas road.

This week, authorities said Wood's death marked the 421st fatality on a state highway, according to preliminary data.