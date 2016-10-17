AP sources: Big 12 presidents decide to pass on expansion

DALLAS — The Big 12 Conference has decided against expansion from its current 10 members, according to two people familiar briefed on the decision.

The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was expected to make a formal announcement later Monday and had asked the schools involved not to speak publicly.

The decision came after a six-hour meeting with university presidents and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who called the schools that had hoped to be added to inform them of the decision. One of the people told AP the board's decision was unanimous.

Big 12 officials held interviews in September with Air Force, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Connecticut, Houston, Rice, South Florida, SMU and Tulane.

The Big 12 has been analyzing expansion options for the last three months, but it never made a commitment to expansion.

The Big 12 has been tossing around the idea for almost two years as it tries to find ways to increase revenue and improve the conference's chances to make the College Football Playoff. The Big 12 was left out of the first CFP in 2014, but conference champion Oklahoma made the playoff last season.

Oklahoma President David Boren has said the Big 12 was "psychologically disadvantaged" by being the smallest Power Five league and the only one without a football championship game.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.