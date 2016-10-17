Arkansas man apprehended after police standoff Sunday night

An armed Arkansas man was apprehended after a standoff with police outside his home Sunday night, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 1500 block of S. Missouri Street around 9:12 p.m. where they found Thomas Knowles, 64, standing outside his residence wielding a shotgun, according to a news release.

When approached by officers, Knowles pointed the shotgun at himself and threatened suicide, police said. Officers attempted to talk to Knowles, who retreated into a car and eventually tried to leave but ran into a ditch a short distance from his residence, the release said.

Knowles remained in the car, threatening to shoot himself until 1:30 a.m., police said. Negotiators were able to talk Knowles into throwing the firearm out of the vehicle and surrendering to police.

It was later determined Knowles had fired the gun at a family member prior to police arriving, but not one was hit or injured, the release said.

Knowles was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center to be treated for pre-existing medical conditions, the release said.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine what Knowles will be charged with, police said.