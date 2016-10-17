Arkansas sheriff hurt while serving search warrant at home

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — A sheriff in north Arkansas says he's recovering after he was injured while serving a search warrant.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said he was hurt while serving a search warrant last week at a home in Cherokee Village. Counts told Jonesboro television KAIT that authorities found a trap door inside a bedroom floor. The sheriff said authorities found components of a methamphetamine lab once the door was opened.

Counts said he inhaled toxic chemicals inside the home and was taken to a hospital in Batesville, but he's since been released.