Arkansas teacher suffers concussion while trying to break up classroom fight, police say

A Nettleton High School teacher sustained a concussion trying to break up a fist fight between two students Friday morning, Jonesboro police said.

According to a police report, the two girls, ages 14 and 16, started to fight in a classroom over Facebook messages and comments made earlier in the week. The teacher was in the hallway when she heard the altercation sometime around 9 a.m.

She told police she entered the room and saw the girls across the room “pulling each other’s hair as well as punching each other in the face and head with closed fists,” the report said. The teacher intervened and separated them. The girls, however, kept swinging, hitting the teacher in the back and side of the head, police said.

Witnesses told police the teacher was punched five to 10 times. She was later diagnosed with a concussion at St. Bernard’s Occupational Health Partners in Jonesboro. She told police she had pain in her head and left arm.

Both the girls were charged with second-degree battery and disorderly conduct and taken to the Craighead County juvenile detention center. Neither said they were hurt in the fight, the report said.