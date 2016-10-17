Arkansas teenager killed in officer-involved shooting, police say

An armed 17-year-old Benton boy was fatally shot by a police officer Monday morning, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Benton Police Department said the teenager was reported to be in possession of a handgun when officers were called around 11:45 a.m. to a report of a family disturbance in the 1200 block of River Oaks.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, fled to a wooded area near the residence and was later located by authorities during a welfare check, police said.

“After failing to comply with officer commands to drop the weapon, the suspect pointed the handgun toward an officer, which resulted in shots being fired by the officer,” the release states.

Authorities said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Benton police officer involved in Monday's shooting, whose identity has also not been released, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the active investigation, according to the department.

A news conference is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Benton Police Department.

