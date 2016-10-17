Home /
Arkansas woman, 31, accused of having sexual relationship with 13-year-old boy
This article was published today at 2:09 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A 31-year-old Arkansas woman is accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy.
In a news release, the Lonoke County sheriff’s office said April Overton of Ward was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree sexual assault, child porn possession and five counts of rape.
The investigation, conducted by the sheriff’s office and Arkansas State Police, started Oct. 4. The release said investigators gathered information and evidence before arresting Overton.
She was booked into the Lonoke County jail Wednesday night, according to online jail records. Her bail was set at $55,000, and she’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information that could help the investigation is asked to email the sheriff's office at tips@lonokeso.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas woman, 31, accused of having sexual relationship with 13-year-old boy
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
golfer71909 says... October 17, 2016 at 2:51 p.m.
Now, that was some lucky 13 year old.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.