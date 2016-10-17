Arkansas woman, 31, accused of having sexual relationship with 13-year-old boy

A 31-year-old Arkansas woman is accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy.

In a news release, the Lonoke County sheriff’s office said April Overton of Ward was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree sexual assault, child porn possession and five counts of rape.

The investigation, conducted by the sheriff’s office and Arkansas State Police, started Oct. 4. The release said investigators gathered information and evidence before arresting Overton.

She was booked into the Lonoke County jail Wednesday night, according to online jail records. Her bail was set at $55,000, and she’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information that could help the investigation is asked to email the sheriff's office at tips@lonokeso.com