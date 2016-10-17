VIDEO: Bret Bielema reviews Ole Miss win, previews Auburn game

Home /
Jimmy Carter
Arkansas coach Bret Bielema walks into a sea of media at the Southeastern Conference NCAA college football media days, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
FAYETTEVILLE — Bret Bielema reviews the 34-30 win over No. 12 Ole Miss and previews the upcoming trip to No. 21 Auburn at his Monday press conference.
