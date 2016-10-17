Burglar entered downtown Little Rock apartment as resident slept, police say

A man told police that he was awakened by a burglar who entered his unlocked downtown Little Rock apartment as he was sleeping early Sunday.

The 26-year-old resident of Block 2 Lofts at 115 E. Markham St. told authorities that he woke up around 2:40 a.m. when a light in his kitchen came on, at that point finding a black male inside his apartment.

The resident said the burglar then left the residence. He told police he looked through a peephole and could still see the burglar standing just outside his apartment door.

According to a report, the man confronted the burglar, at one point asking him to empty his front pant pockets.

The burglar, who initially refused, later pulled out a remote control from one of his pockets before running down a staircase.

That remote did not belong to the resident, and no items appeared to have been stolen from his apartment, according to authorities.

The burglar "ransacked" mailboxes in the lobby and left behind a trail of spilled beer before leaving the apartment building, the report states. A broken Dos Equis beer bottle, Canon lens cap and $6 in cash were found inside the lobby, police noted.

Authorities described the burglar in the report as a black male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a black plaid shirt and khaki pants at the time.

A 25-year-old North Little Rock resident was also inside the apartment at the time, according to police.

No suspect was identified in the report.