The Nation in Brief

Republican Party office in N.C. set afire

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A local Republican Party office in North Carolina was damaged by fire and someone spray-painted an anti-GOP slogan referring to "Nazi Republicans" on a nearby wall, authorities said Sunday.

A news release from the town of Hillsborough said someone threw a bottle filled with flammable liquid through the window of the Orange County Republican Party headquarters overnight. The substance ignited and damaged furniture and the interior before burning out.

The news release said an adjacent building was spray-painted with the words: "Nazi Republicans leave town or else."

State GOP Director Dallas Woodhouse said no one was injured, but a security alert was being sent to party offices around the state.

Another business owner discovered the damage Sunday morning. Police are investigating alongside the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Woodhouse said the interior of the office had extensive damage. He said people sometimes work after-hours, and it was fortunate that no one was there at the time.

"They are working around the clock. It is a miracle that nobody was killed," he said in a phone interview.

FBI chief: Data leak skews police story

WASHINGTON -- FBI Director James Comey said Sunday that the absence of reliable data about how often police use force is fueling a regrettable narrative about law enforcement.

Comey made the remarks in San Diego during a gathering of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

He said videos of fatal police encounters have contributed to a belief that "biased police are killing black men at epidemic rates." Comey said that story line has formed in the absence of complete and reliable data about police use of force.

He said that narrative unnecessarily divides the public and law enforcement, creating a "chasm" of mistrust.

2 of NLR to be tried in Kansan's death

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Missouri judge has ruled there's enough evidence to try three people in the death of a 66-year-old Kansas man.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported that Larenzle Coleman, of Oakfield, Tenn., and Elsie Hamilton and Ronnie Robinson of North Little Rock, face murder, robbery, kidnapping and tampering charges in the June death of Larry Weaver of Pittsburg, Kan.

Weaver's body was found in a field in southeast Missouri on July 1. An autopsy showed he'd been tied up and beaten.

After a recent preliminary hearing, New Madrid County Associate Judge Joshua Underwood ruled that there is sufficient evidence for the three to be bound over for trial.

The judge set Nov. 8 as the arraignment date for Coleman. Robinson and Hamilton will be arraigned Nov. 22.

Rolling Stone defamation trial to start

RICHMOND, Va. -- A defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine is set to begin today over its discredited November 2014 article about the woman identified only as "Jackie" and her account about being gang-raped in a fraternity initiation.

University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo, who counseled Jackie and claims the story cast her as its "chief villain," is seeking monetary damages.

The story described in detail Jackie's account of being raped by seven men at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house in September 2012. Eramo's attorneys claim the article portrayed her as indifferent to Jackie's plight and only interested in protecting the university's reputation. After it was published, Eramo, who then served as associate dean of students, received hundreds of emails and letters calling her a "wretched rape apologist" and "disgusting, worthless piece of trash," the lawsuit says. Eramo still works for the university, now in a different administrative role.

An investigation by Charlottesville police found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims, and details in the lengthy narrative did not hold up under scrutiny by other media organizations. Rolling Stone officially retracted the story in April 2015.

A Section on 10/17/2016