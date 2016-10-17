Arkansas house burns; two bodies found inside

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana officials were investigating a house fire in which two people were found dead Friday evening.

The Texarkana Fire Department received a call about 8:15 p.m. regarding a fire at the wood-frame home, which Fire Battalion Chief Ginger Lee said was supposed to be vacant.

"All the electricity, water, gas and other utilities had all been shut off at the time of the fire and the house was supposed to be vacant, but people were trying to live there anyway," Lee said.

Battalion Chief William J. Smith said firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes after arriving.

"Firefighters found the first victim in one of the home's bedrooms just as they were putting out the fire," Smith said.

Lee said firefighters found the other victim about 15 minutes later, near the same area. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

The cause and origin of the fire and the victims' cause of death were under investigation, Lee said.

